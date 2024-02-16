Watch Now
Woman's body found near elementary school in Windsor Mill

Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 16, 2024
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police found a woman's body near Dogwood Elementary School early Friday morning.

Around 8:35 a.m., they responded to the 7200 block of Dogwood Road for reports of an unresponsive female.

When they arrived, police say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance in reference to this crime can contact homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

There were no other details made available.

