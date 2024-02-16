Woman's body discovered near elementary school

WOODLAWN, Md. — As Baltimore County police converged on the distant ball fields next to Dogwood Elementary School in Woodlawn for a report of a body found, residents like one woman we spoke with, who did not wish to be identified, focused on the safety of the students.

“I saw the ambulance there and then there were like three or four cop cars, and I was going down the road and there was like four more cops cars, and I was like, ‘What in the world happened at the school?’”

It turns out where the female victim was discovered had little to do with the school, which was temporarily placed on lockdown.

“This morning at approximately 8:35, our officers responded out here in reference to an unresponsive female who was located in the field to my right,” said Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin, “Once officers were on scene, medics were requested and medics announced the individual deceased.”

For now, in the absence of any information about the victim’s identity, residents here in a nearby community are collectively holding their breath.

Including the same woman we had encountered by chance in a row of townhomes connected to the school’s fields by a narrow path.

“I haven’t heard from my daughter all day and I don’t know if she came home last night."

A chilling realization, which only became more troublesome as she tried in vain to reach her by phone.

“I didn’t hear her come downstairs and make dinner. Normally she leaves… she gets in the shower at 7:00 or 7:30 and she didn’t get in the shower, because I was up.”

“How old is she,” we asked.

“She’s 23.”

A mother left agonizing over her own daughter’s whereabouts who we immediately put into contact with police detectives.