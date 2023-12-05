Woman owned business donates proceeds from 'sip and shop' to Hopewell Cancer Support

TIMMONIUM, Md. — Laissez Faire & Company hosted a 'Sip and Shop' event with part of the proceeds going to Hopewell Cancer Support.

“15 percent of proceeds tonight go to them and we hope to do this every year. It’s a great thing to be doing and it’s the perfect time of year to be doing it," says Kathy Johnson.

Ginny Corson jumped at the opportunity to not only support in donating to Hopewell but also get a little shopping done for friends and family, “I’m a cancer survivor and I’ve been going to Hopewell for 20 years and their support group."

Hopewell is an organization dedicated to providing support to cancer patients and their families.

"We realized that when you're dealing with this thing called cancer, it could be hard financially," says Veronica Land-Davis.

It provides many services from support groups to yoga and art classes and every service provided is free.

Veronica Land-Davis from Hopewell says partnerships like this one help in a major way when it comes to raising money, “We have a goal of raising $100,000 for our 30th anniversary."

“You know a unique shop that is local that has partnered with the organization so it’s a win-win," says Corson.

Having a glass of wine and snacks is a bonus.

Kathy Johnson says she is happy the event was a success, “You never have a gauge on how many people are gonna show up and you just hope that they’re gonna come because you want to do well for Hopewell."

