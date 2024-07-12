Woman makes historical purchase as first Black woman to own block in Canton

BALTIMORE — A woman investing into the community for nearly two decades made a history making purchase making her the first African-American woman in Maryland to own an entire block on the Waterfront.

Dr. Vonnya Pettigrew, CEO of Root Branch Media Group is an aspiring media mogul who hopes to build an empire and inspire the community.

"The twist was, I bought a building. But the building happens to be the length of an entire city block. So you make the correlation hold on, you not only bought the building, but you bought the block," said Pettigrew.

Root Branch Media Group in Canton is a full service media communications firm which does a plethora of things but namely teaches media arts to young people.

"It's really important to teach our generation, our young generation, the importance of being the creator of their content, as opposed to just being the consumer," said Pettigrew.

She's owned her business for 18 years. But, it wasn't until November last year that she closed on the purchase of this building. She carries the weight of this historical feat with immense pride.

"It is a batch of honor like, why lord was I chosen appointed anointed to be able to carry such a mantle," asked Pettigrew.

For the first time in a few years, she has interns. They too are part of history. Being the first in this building under her ownership.

"It really motivates me...from this experience, I will keep this and expand my knowledge and keep growing one day I can be like Dr. Vonnya, and start my own business," said Kaniyah Carrington, an intern at the firm.

"It's a blessing for real because where I come from people don't get this type of opportunity," said Nydia Mack, also an intern at the firm.

Pettigrew says to be the first and an inspiration wouldn't be possible without some of the historical figures that came before her.

"The Frederick Douglass, who escaped slavery from Fells, whose neighboring city is Canton, and these generations later, a Black woman owns and entire block, in that same neighborhood. So literally, where we were once property a Black woman owns the property. It blows my mind every day," said Pettigrew.