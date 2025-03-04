Pedestrian dies after being struck by driver fleeing police in Prince George's County

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after being struck by a driver fleeing from police in Prince George's County.

On February 28, Private Carlos Flores, of the Hyattsville City Police Department, stopped a Lincoln sedan on East-West Highway.

The driver initially pulled over, but quickly sped off leading Flores on a brief chase.

Upon approaching the intersection at 23rd Avenue, the getaway driver hit 33-year-old Esmeralda Montoya-Perez on the side of the roadway.

Montoya-Perez died on scene. The unnamed driver was taken into custody with minor injuries. It's unclear what charges they face.

Flores was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is reviewing the footage to determine whether a pursuit was warranted.