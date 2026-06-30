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Woman helicoptered to hospital after water rescue near Sandy Point State Park

Bay Bridge
Jacquelyn Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bay Bridge is seen from Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Bay Bridge
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ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A woman was helicoptered to the hospital Tuesday morning after boaters pulled her from the water near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The boaters took her to Sandy Point State State Park in Annapolis to awaiting paramedics.

A helicopter landed nearby and flew the woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of publishing time, WMAR-2 News has not independently confirmed reports of the woman jumping from the bridge.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

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