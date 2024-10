GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 30-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night in Glen Burnie and later died.

It happened in the 200 block of Snow Cap Court. Before paramedics arrived, Anne Arundel County police Officers attempted to stabilize the 30-year-old.

She later died at an area hospital.

Authorities believe this shooting was targeted.

Anne Arundel County homicide detectives are leading the investigation.