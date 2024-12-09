Woman found killed in Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE — A woman was found shot to death in Druid Hill Park this morning.

Police said they responded to Crow's Nest Road at about 8:08 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person.

The woman was found lying there, with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative for the Maryland Zoo said: "This happened outside our back gate on City property."

Baltimore police said they have no more information at this time about the possible circumstances.

A man was also shot in the park in June.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

