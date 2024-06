BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a shooting in North Baltimore on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Swann Drive for the shooting.

Once on scene, police found the victim, a 29-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact police at 410-396-2455.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.