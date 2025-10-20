Woman dies after hit & run driver crashes into birthday tent in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, Md. — A sad update to a tragic mass casualty event in Bladensburg Saturday.

Police say an outside birthday party was going on around 56th Avenue.

Just after 10pm a car crashed into a tent where several attendees were gathered, killing one person, and injuring 13 others.

The collision claimed the life of 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez, of Washington D.C.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11 injured, including infant, after car drives into tent in Bladensburg

Among those hurt, eight are children ranging in age from 1 to 17-years-old.

One child remains stable at the hospital, while six others were treated and released.

Of the five surviving adults, three have been hospitalized.

Neighbors react to the deadly collision Neighbor Reax

The driver initially fled the scene, but turned themselves into police less than 24-hours later.

Police said the driver is a 66-year-old man from Washington D.C., but didn't release his name.

Investigators interviewed the man, and we're told criminal charges are pending.