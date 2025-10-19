11 injured, including infant, after car drives into tent in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Eleven people were injured when a car drove into a tent in Bladensburg Friday night, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

The incident occurred in the 4100 block of 55th Avenue at 10:13 p.m.

Among the victims struck by the vehicle:

A juvenile female and an infant are in critical condition

Two women sustained injuries

Seven other juveniles (four males and three females) suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the driver remained at the scene.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*