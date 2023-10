BALTIMORE — A woman is dead after being struck by a car that fled the scene earlier this month in Northeast Baltimore.

On the morning of October 3 police found 59-year-old Pauline Allen lying unresponsive on the Erdman Avenue exit ramp off Pulaski Highway.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled her injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

Detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2606.