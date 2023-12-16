Woman delivers meals to those in need

BALTIMORE — Saray Israel is on a mission to feed her community. It's no surprise they call her Mama Saray.

Her foundation, Prime Time 4 Unity, organizes food deliveries for older adults, people with disabilities and anyone who needs an extra hand.

"This one lady that has one leg we deliver to and her main thing was she couldn't cook anymore. She missed home cooked food,” said Israel.

A team of volunteers run it all. They buy groceries using donations and also tap into local food banks. From there, Israel and her team cook the meals. It's then handed off to the drivers to make the deliveries.

"They just cry. They're just so happy that someone's thinking about them, that they're not forgotten,” said Israel.

Johns Hopkin's annual survey, a Portrait of Baltimore, outlines key issues facing residents. The report found around one in five respondents go hungry because they don't always have enough money. Two in five worry about running out of food. And more than 20% have needed to reschedule appointments or even cancel plans because they didn't have transportation.

"I gave her a big bag of stuffing that I didn't use for thanksgiving, some potatoes to make mashed potatoes. You would have thought I gave her a million dollars,” said Israel.

For more information on donating and volunteering, you can visit primetimeforunity.org