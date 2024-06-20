Woman charged after two children were struck and killed near elementary school

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — A Hyattsville woman has been charged after two young children were struck and killed at an intersection near Riverdale Park Elementary School last fall.

Olga Jiminez, 51, is facing two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter and two counts of causing serious physical injury/death of a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle.

Back in November 2023, 5-year-old Sky Sosa and 10-year-old Shalom Mbah were both walking to school.

Accompanied by another man in the intersection, just steps away from the school, they were hit by a passenger van.

Sosa and Mbah were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. The man was also struck, but his injuries weren't life threatening.

Jiminez, the suspected driver, was affiliated to the school in some way according to WJLA-ABC7.

“My heart goes out to the parents of these young souls, who were lost in this horrific event,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “It is also unfortunate that fellow students witnessed this unthinkable incident since it happened as they were headed to school. We will hold Ms. Lugo Jimenez accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”