Two children struck and killed near elementary school in PG County

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Two children died after they were struck by a vehicle at an intersection near Riverdale Park Elementary School, Monday morning.

Officials say this happened as the children were walking to school.

They were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the suspected driver was affiliated to the school in some way.

Riverdale Park Police Department and Prince George's County Department are investigating the incident.