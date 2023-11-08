Woman charged after a handgun was found on 12-year-old at Golden Ring MS

ROSEDALE, Md. — A woman is facing charges for allegedly allowing a minor access to a firearm.

Heather Rao, 45, was apprehended by police just days after a gun was recovered from a 12-year-old at Golden Ring Middle School.

The child, who is not a student at Golden Ring, made their way into the school with a student of the school.

Officials said when the person was identified, they ran.

They were then caught and brought inside the school.

The handgun was found in their possession. The student was then arrested and removed from the property.

The child was not charged due to their age.