Loaded handgun found on non-BCPS student at Golden Ring Middle School

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A loaded handgun was recovered at Golden Ring Middle School from a non-Baltimore County Public Schools' student.
The student made their way into Golden Ring with a student of the school.
School officials say when the person was identified, they ran. They were then caught and brought inside the school.
A loaded handgun was found in their possession. The student was then arrested and removed from the property.
The following letter was sent to parents and guardians regarding the incident:
As with this case, it is important for all of us — students and parents alike — to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains safe and secure learning environment for our children.
Thank you for your continued support of your student and of Golden Ring Middle School. If you have any questions, please call me at the office number of 443-809-0130.