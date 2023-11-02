Loaded handgun found on non-BCPS student at Golden Ring Middle School

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A loaded handgun was recovered at Golden Ring Middle School from a non-Baltimore County Public Schools' student.

The student made their way into Golden Ring with a student of the school.

School officials say when the person was identified, they ran. They were then caught and brought inside the school.

A loaded handgun was found in their possession. The student was then arrested and removed from the property.

The following letter was sent to parents and guardians regarding the incident: