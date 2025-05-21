Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at tow truck driver for being late

Watch Now
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Severn woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this year.

This stems from an incident that happened in the 900 block of Reece Road on March 7.

A tow truck was requested and when the driver showed up, he was approached by a woman, later identified as Devylle Campbell.

Campbell started arguing about how long the driver took to show up police say.

As a result, the tow truck driver declined to tow her vehicle and started to drive away. At this point, Campbell allegedly fired one round from a handgun, striking his truck.

A few months later, through investigation, a search warrant was executed at Campbell's home.

She was then taken into custody and charged.

