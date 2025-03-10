Woman sought for allegedly shooting at tow truck driver in Anne Arundel County

SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a woman in connection to a shooting in Severn.

On Friday, March 7, officers were called for reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Reece Road in Severn.

According to police, a tow truck driver was at the scene for a request for a tow by the suspect.

She began to berate the tow truck driver and started to argue with him about his response time.

He then declined to tow the woman's vehicle and began to drive away.

At that time, the woman allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one round, striking the truck.

She then fled in a black sedan.

Police say no injuries were reported.

If you have any information, contact police at 410-222-6155.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.