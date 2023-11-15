Woman arrested following road rage incident in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 40-year-old woman has been charged following a road rage incident in downtown Baltimore where she allegedly shot someone.

Neisha Jackson has been charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and multiple firearm violations.

This all stems from an incident on November 8, on Pratt Street.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they saw two vehicles, a Nissan SUV and a KIA Optima, fleeing the scene.

They followed both vehicles to where they stopped, in the 3300 block of Waterview Avenue.

RELATED: Woman shot in downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning

According to charging documents, the driver of the Nissan told officers she was shot.

She told officers items were thrown back and forth between the two vehicles.

Police say she pepper sprayed the other vehicle, driven by Jackson, but the windows were up.

Jackson told police during the road rage, they stopped about two blocks from the shooting and got of their cars.

She adds that the driver of the Nissan approached her with a knife.

However, after reviewing cameras in the area, this didn't happen.

Police did see the driver of the Nissan approach the driver side window of Jackson's car. Afterwards, the driver is seen limping back into the Nissan, while Jackson drove away.