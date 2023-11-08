Watch Now
Woman shot in downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning

WMAR
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — A woman was grazed by a bullet on Pratt Street in downtown Baltimore, police said.

It happened at about 9:43 a.m. near South Eutaw Street. Nearby patrol officers heard gunfire and found a 41-year-old woman with a graze wound.

They also found a possible person of interest shortly after in south Baltimore, on Waterview Avenue near Erick Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

