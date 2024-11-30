Watch Now
Woman, 60, killed trying to cross Belair Road in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 60-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Belair Road in East Baltimore yesterday evening.

It's just a week after another pedestrian was killed on Belair Road, near the county line.

Baltimore police say she was struck near the North Avenue intersection, at about 6:55 p.m.

She was taken to a local hospital, and later died.

Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck by the vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation continues.

