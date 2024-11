BALTIMORE — A man was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore.

The call came in for police just before 8:30 pm in the 6600 block of Belair Road.

Officials say the victim, a 43-year-old, was trying to cross the street when he was hit by the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.