WNBA makes splash in Baltimore as Mystics defeat Fever

BALTIMORE — Baltimore welcomed the WNBA to the Charm City, and the turnout exceeded expectations.

The Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever had an early-season matchup, and the Mystics defeated the Fever 83-77 at CFG Bank Arena.

It's important to note that the main attraction was not in action on Wednesday night.

Caitlin Clark was in street clothes due to a hamstring injury, but that did not stop the thousands of fans that came out to cheer on Clark and the Fever, who technically were the visiting team in this game.

Despite her injury, she took time to make her way around to sign autographs and take pictures for the fans that came out on Wednesday.

One fan even got to celebrate her 12th birthday cheering on her favorite player.

For those who didn't have a chance to come out on Wednesday night, a pretty fun basketball game was missed, but no need to fret because these two teams are going to run it back later this year.

In fact, that game is going to be on Sunday, September 7th, at 3pm at CFG Bank Arena.