Witness guides police to armed man who murdered grandparents in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A witness leads police to an armed man who just shot his grandparents to death in Coumbia.

Jack Stokes, 78, and his wife, Barbara, 65, were allegedly gunned down by their grandson overnight February 24.

Howard County Police discovered the couple dead inside their home on Red Haven Road.

A witness flagged officers down as they arrived on the scene, identifying DiAngelo Wayne Smith, 33, as the shooter.

Police found Smith sitting inside a car outside the home. As officers approached, Smith reportedly displayed a handgun prompting them to retreat.

Officers deployed a drone to monitor Smith, and noticed a juvenile sitting in the car with him.

That's when officers decided to disarm Smith and pull him from the car.

Afterwards police went inside the home and located the Stokes deceased.

The handgun recovered from Smith had no serial number. Turns out he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Court records show Smith was previously convicted of illegally carrying a handgun in 2013.

A judge sentenced him to three-years behind bars, suspending the entire term.