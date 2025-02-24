Grandson allegedly shot grandparents to death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A domestic-related homicide investigation is underway in Columbia.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Red Haven Road for reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 3:00 am on Monday and found a man, identified as DiAngelo Smith, 33, with a gun inside a parked vehicle outside of a home and arrested him.

Two adults were later found shot to death inside of the home.

The victims are identified as 78-year-old Jack Stokes and 65-year-old Barbara Stokes.

Police learned that Smith lived in the home with his grandparents, and believe he shot them both before getting into his vehicle.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed and police say the investigation remains ongoing.