With "less than 18 months" to live, former GTTF detective requests compassionate release

Daniel Hersl, a former detective with the Gun Trace Task Force and now serving a criminal sentence in Federal prison in Missouri, is seeking compassionate release, according to new documents filed on Tuesday.

"He was recently diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer that has metastisized," reads the first page of the emergency motion, and "that Mr. Hersl's life-expectancy is "less than 18 months."

A jury found Hersl guilty of conspiracy and robbery back in February 2018, after several members of the GTTF were charged with various criminal acts.

Hersl was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

"His projected release date is July 10, 2031," the motion says, asking the government to respond within 5 days.

Hersl is not the first of the incarcerated GTTF officers to request a compassionate release.

Wayne Jenkins requested a compassionate release in August of 2020. He is still listed as an inmate by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.