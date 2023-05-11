Wine Village event takes over the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — The makers of the Christmas Village decided to put on another festival in the warmer part of the year.

"We thought it would be a great idea to bring a little bit of Germany also to the summertime and not only to the wintertime," says Ronja Baumann, project manager.

Just like the Christmas Village there are tons of local vendors who are showing off their products from food to art and even jewelry and books.

"I am super excited because I did Christmas Village with this organization and they are amazing so to have a first ever and have it to be like in the spring verses the winter when its cold I'm thrilled." Loralee Kodzo.

When most people think of Germany they think of beer which they have but the wine selection is sure to be the star of the show.

"I am German myself a lot of my team is German and were so excited that we can share that bit of tradition with all of the us its really cool especially with Baltimore because they love the Christmas Village so much so we thought it would be a great idea to bring it here," says Ronja.

The Wine Village will be in the Inner Harbor from May 11th to May 29th. Its open Monday through Thursday 3pm to 10pm and Friday through Sunday 1pm to 10pm.

Click hereto see a list of events for the Wine Village