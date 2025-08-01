Win for Maryland and other states as U.S. Dept. of Education releases funding

A win for dozens of states today after the U.S. Department of Education released millions in previously withheld education funding.

Maryland, along with several other states, sued the Department last month following a freeze in education funding for six programs.

The Trump Administration froze the funding on June 30th, and states filed suit on July 14, arguing the funding freeze violated federal funding statutes.

"This victory restores hundreds of millions of dollars in essential summer school and afterschool programs, adult education classes, and assistance for students with special learning needs," the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

This translates to about $110 million in Maryland educational funding being released for use in these programs.