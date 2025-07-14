Maryland among 25 states suing Trump administration over freezing of billions of dollars in education grants

Maryland is among a coalition of 25 attorneys general suing the Trump administration over the decision to freeze funding for six education programs just weeks ahead of the new school year.

Officials say the U.S. Department of Education sent out an email on June 30, just hours before the funds were set to be released, stating that funds for those programs that were impacted would be withheld for a "review" of the programs' consistency with President Donald Trump's priorities.

The funding that was meant to be released supports programs for English learners, children of migratory workers, classroom instruction improvement, school conditions enhancement, technology use, and community learning centers.

Included in the loss of funding, per the AG's Office, would be $11 million that goes to Baltimore City Public Schools which was used to support 29 full-time equivalent positions, purchase instructional materials, and train educators.

Attorney General Anthony Brown stated Monday that without the over $6 billion in funding for these programs, they will shutter, with ongoing summer learning programs being left unfunded.

According to court documents, the lawsuit argues that the funding freeze violates the federal statutes and regulations that authorize the programs, adding that it also violates laws governing the federal budgeting process and the constitutional separation of powers.

“This reckless funding freeze is directly harming Maryland’s students by taking more than $110 million from Maryland K–12 schools and adult education programs, which has jeopardized teacher training, thrown essential special needs services into chaos, and left families scrambling to find childcare before the start of a new school year,” said Attorney General Brown. “Maryland's students are not pawns in political games over government spending—they need and deserve the educational resources that the Trump administration is threatening to cancel.”

The latest lawsuit joins the plethora of ongoing legal battles between Maryland and the Trump administration, particularly when it comes to education funding.

Back in April, Maryland sued the Trump admin over threats to withhold federal funding from K-12 schools.

States and local agencies were told to adhere to the new interpretation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, in relation to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, or risk loss of federal education funds.

The guidance included adhering to Title VI requirements and prohibiting "programs to advantage one's race over another" and the "use of illegal DEI practices."

A federal judge later blocked the guidance on DEI, stating, per reports from Scripps News Group, "The Letter does not even define what a 'DEI program' is."

The Trump administration also blocked access to funding that was promised to states from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

If upheld, Maryland would have been poised to lose north of $400 million in COVID-related funds that were already agreed upon.

A federal judge ruled in May that the Trump administration must restore access to the funds, barring them from altering previously approved extensions without providing at least 14 days' notice.

The funds that were frozen Monday are, according to AG Brown, formula funds automatically distributed among the states.

Per the lawsuit, the attorneys general are seeking to block any attempts to withhold or delay the billions of dollars in funding that keep the programs operational.

