Will the new middle school be named Northeast or Nottingham? You decide!

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County asked for names for their new middle school on King Avenue in Rosedale and you voted!

After the ballots were counted, the results tallied, the dust settled, only two names remained.

In one corner we have Northeast Middle School and in the other we have Nottingham Middle School.

Which will it be?

A new survey has just opened to allow you, your neighbors and anyone else to cast a ballot for one or the other name.

It will be open through Tuesday, December 12, and can be accessed here.

Once a winner has been chosen, the name will be reviewed and submitted to the Board of Education of Baltimore County for final approval by January 23, 2024.