TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County's new northeast middle school needs a name and you can help decide!

This is possible due to two public surveys.

For the first survey, Baltimore County Public Schools will invite people to submit names for the new school, which is currently under construction.

Name nominations will be accepted from Nov. 6 through Nov. 20, and nominations are open to all. This includes BCPS staff, students, parents and community members.

More than one name suggestion is allowed.

A second survey, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12, will ask people to choose from the names that were suggested most often.

All nominations must meet school system criteria to be eligible for consideration.

The Board of Education may name a school after:



A community, subdivision, or street on which the school is located.

The geographical location of the school.

A significant and distinguishable landmark, which can assist in locating the general area of the school.

A deceased, prominent person who has made an outstanding contribution to Baltimore County, Maryland, or the United States.

The first survey will be available here, on Nov. 6.