Wife saves husband's life by being best match for a kidney

BALTIMORE — Perry Paylor desperately needed a match after being diagnosed with acute renal failure at 23-years-old, forcing him to go on dialysis.

"I've been fortunate enough to been able to extend my life, just based on the generosity of others," Perry said.

He got a match but it didn't last long, over time Perry received three kidneys, but each one eventually failed.

Tonja Paylor, his wife, decided to enter the exchange program for live donation, they soon found out she was the best match.

"To be able to do something, I felt empowered by that because a lot of times the family members sitting on the side line and they are feeling sort of hopeless and helpless, but in my case I felt like I was able to actually do something to help the situation," Tonja said.

April is Donate Life Month and Perry says he is grateful for each chance at life he received because it allowed him to still be alive today.

"I'm thankful for my wife, but I am also thankful to all of my donors. It takes a village, as a village they collectively have come together as donors and extended my life and I'm grateful for the whole experience," Perry said.

Anyone who is interested in being a living donor, apply here.

