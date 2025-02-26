Whiting-Turner to build new HQ, at Goucher College

TOWSON, Md. — Whiting-Turner, a major local construction company, is leaving its longtime headquarters on Towson's Joppa Road and building a new headquarters on Goucher College's campus.

The firm has been in the 11-story Hampton Plaza complex for 51 years, according to a press release.

Whiting-Turner Contracting Company announced today it will build a state-of-the-art, 150,000-square-foot property on Goucher's campus, slated to be finished in 2028. The company signed a 50-year ground lease agreement with the college, off of Dulaney Valley Road.

The press release notes:

Goucher and Whiting-Turner are developing ways to use the new headquarters as a hub for introducing young people to career opportunities in today’s high-tech and innovative design and construction industries.

Goucher also announced recently that Edenwald Senior Living will be joining the campus - creating the first "university retirement community" in Maryland.

