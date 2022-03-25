Whiting-Turner CEO buys former Mondawmin Target space

BALTIMORE — The closure of the Mondawmin Target was a major blow for Baltimore, and the property has sat vacant for four years. Target even got the property's assessed value reduced by $4.1 million.

Now the president of major Baltimore builder Whiting-Turner is buying the property and plans to turn it into a community hub.

The Greater Mondawmin Coordinating Council will officially announce March 29 what it calls a "transformative" new project.

A press release today explained: "Local business executive and community supporter Tim Regan has personally purchased the former Mondawmin Mall Target store with the aim of creating an active community hub that will revitalize the historic West Baltimore neighborhood and Mondawmin Mall."

Regan, the president and CEO of Whiting-Turner, acquired the 127,000-square-foot building. He helped establish Mondawmin's TouchPoint Baltimore collaboration space together with Exelon's Calvin Butler.