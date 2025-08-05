Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Where to go to take part in a National Night Out event near you

Local law enforcement agencies are hosting community events on August 5 in honor of National Night Out.

Its a nationwide campaign that started in 1984 as a way for police to connect to the people they serve. Law enforcement holds festivals, cookouts, parades and other events, along with safety demonstrations and seminars.

Here are a few of the National Night Out events happening in the Baltimore area.

Anne Arundel County:
All events will take place from 6-8 p.m.

  • Northern District: 10th Avenue Park, Brooklyn Park
  • Eastern District: Kinder Farm Park, Millersville
  • Western District: Crofton Country Club
  • Southern District: Annapolis Mall

Annapolis:

  • Annapolis Gardens, 250 Croll Drive (5 to 8 p.m.)
  • Bay Ridge Gardens, 1 Bens Drive (5 to 8 p.m.)
  • First Baptist Church w/ Clay Street Community, 31 W Washington Street (4-6 pm)
  • Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street (6 to 8 p. m)
  • Woodside Gardens, 700 Newtowne Drive (5:30 to 8 p.m.)

Baltimore County:
Each of the 12 precincts is holding several events, click here to see the full list.

Baltimore City:
Each of the 9 precincts is hosting several events, click here to see the full list.

Carroll County:

  • New Windsor Fire Department's Carnival Grounds at 1014 High Street, 6-8 p.m.
  • Manchester Activity Grounds 3209 Main Street Manchester, 5-7 p.m.

Cecil County:

  • North East Community Park, 5-8 p.m.
  • Meadow Park, Elkton, 5-8 p.m.
  • Cecilton Carnival Grounds, 5-8 p.m.

Harford County:

  • Harford Equestrian Center in Bel Air, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Howard County:

  • Blandair Regional Park at 5750 Oakland Mills Road (East) Columbia, 5-8 p.m.
    There are also 20 other block parties happening around the county. Click here to see the map of locations.
