'Where do we go from here?', Baltimore community reflects on the late Dr. King's words

BALTIMORE — This MLK Day was a day of celebration and remembering the late Dr. King, but it was also a call to action in Baltimore to create a better future within the communities.

The Black Church Food Security Network,along with a number of non-profits, decided to host an open conversation about the current political climate.

Like the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this meeting of sorts was held inside of a church on Loch Raven Boulevard.

"People came and were energized, inspired, and informed to do something and not just wait on the sidelines for somebody else to change the political and material realities, particularly of the Black community in this country," says Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III.

The conversation was about social change and shared teachings from the late Dr. King and other civil rights activists.

While the adults were upstairs discussing politics and Black culture, their children were in Freedom School sessions learning Black history and new skills.

Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III says this event was only able to happen because of collaboration.

"It was wonderful connecting with so many different non-profits for the same goal, non-profits and grassroots organizations that recognize that when we work together we all are stronger," he says.

And organizations like B-360 were ready and willing to help out.

"It's super important, especially to be grounded in this day, and we are really thrilled to have the opportunity to share something that we love with the youth. It's absolutely important to participate in things like this, especially on days like this. It's absolutely important," says Brittnay Ireland.

Brown says these conversations are important so the community, in partnership with local organizations, can work year-round on social changes and Baltimore's political climate.

"We recognize that the challenges that we face, it's going to take all of us to lean in so that we might see the change that we wish to see," says Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown says he hopes people left the event knowing they can make a difference by coming together with others who also want to make a difference.