When life gives you lemons, you just have to keep growing

TOWSON, Md. — Elizabeth Wagner cares deeply for St. Pius X in Towson, and the 'Giving Garden' beside it. With other Pius parishioners, Wagner tends to the garden, which grows veggies and fruits for those in need.

Months ago, the Archdiocese of Baltimore announced St. Pius X would close, and merge with Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on Charles Street.

"Still pretty sad about it all," Wagner said, describing the sentiment among Pius worshipers, "and uncertain. I'm not sure there's a groundswell to move over to Cathedral or anyplace else for that matter."

Dozens more are marked to shutter, reducing Baltimore's Catholic churches from just over 60 to just over 20.

Wagner did not want the garden, and the help it brings, to close with St. Pius X. She looked around for a new home for 18 raised plant beds, and got in touch with Fr. Jeff Dauses, whose Immaculate Heart of Mary is ten minutes away on Loch Raven Boulevard.

"It just seemed like a good fit. We have the land, it's something that we could do," Dauses told WMAR.

A 52 ft. by 39 ft. space on the IHM property is being readied to host the crops; their food pantry, a walk across the lawn, will be a home for the produce.

Dauses said the parish is excited about the addition; students at the nearby school can help and learn from the garden, which Dauses sees as a reminder of the Church's fundamental unity.

"[Parishioners are] looking for signs of hope where there are signs of hope. And this garden is one of those signs of hope, that some of the things of St Pius will continue," Dauses added.

Churches slated to close are told to do so by December. Their parishioners have until this Friday, October 11, to appeal to the Archbishop.

Regardless of what happens to St. Pius, Elizabeth and company will grow on.