'When I hear about teenagers getting killed it hurts': 15-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday near Gilmor Elementary School where 15-year-old Rashid Maxwell was killed.

"It's not just the children, it's the music, it's the stuff that children see in the neighborhoods. It's the stuff they see on the TV. Cartoons aren't even cartoons anymore,” said Brandy who lives across the street from where the shooting happened.

It was a little after 4 in the evening, Monday, when officers were called to the corner of Laurens and North Gilmor Street in response to a shooting.

Police say when they arrived they found the 15-year-old suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Brandy said she feels these shootings go beyond the neighborhoods they happen in.

"Somebody is bringing these guns here and it's getting in the wrong hands of people and that's where the murder comes from. Until y'all clean that up, you're going to have more bodies, you're going to have more murders,” said Brandy.

Maxwell had just started high school, in 9th grade at Carver Vocational Technical High School.

"When I hear about teenagers getting killed it hurts and I feel sorry for the family,” said Lakeisha Hagler who lives in the neighborhood and walks by this area often.

Sharing the grief, she asked the golden question.

"What can I do being a person born here in Maryland to make it safe in my community and to keep the violence down?” asked Hagler.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.