What’s working, what isn’t at Baltimore schools? Students weigh in

BALTIMORE — Adults often talk about what’s working and what isn’t in their kids’ schools.

But what do kids think of going to school in Baltimore right now?

Baltimore City Public Schools hosted a student-centric forum Wednesday evening. Online and in-person, students chime in on discussion questions, and talk about what's on their minds.

First up: mental health and school safety—the environment they’re learning in.

"I feel like the emotional support is not as strong as it could be," said one student. "I feel like you only find it in certain teachers that are willing to bond with you."

Kids say the relationships they have with their teachers are key. In some cases, they’re great, but they want to see things get better for all.

"We barely know some of our staff," said another student, "so actually having an introduction between the students and staff would also be better."

And on that note, a different student wants to see more proactivity in getting help for those at risk.

"Tonight was an incredible opportunity to hear from our young people directly," said Ronald McFadden, the school board's vice chair.

McFadden guided the discussion for the in-person crowd Wednesday evening. He says city schools have created space for more help - it’s a matter of hiring the right staff, and navigating a shortage in teachers and staff.

McFadden called this meeting, the fourth of its kind across the city, the best they’d had all year.

"We heard that as a trend—the relationship building," McFadden added. "And how students with stronger relationships with their adults do better academically, socially and emotionally."

It will be an active next few weeks for the school board. Right now, they’re evaluating a budget proposal for the 2023–24 school year. They are scheduled to vote on that on Tuesday, May 9th.