'What's the purpose of bringing it back here?': Baltimore set to treat wastewater from Ohio train derailment

BALTIMORE — Baltimore will be treating the wastewater from the Ohio train derailment that happened earlier this year but not disposing of it.

The privately owned company Clean Harbors here in Baltimore has confirmed the treatment of the wastewater.

Baltimore is set to receive 75,000 gallons of hazardous wastewater from the aftermath of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

RELATED: Wastewater from Ohio train derailment to be treated in Baltimore after all

Some people who live in Baltimore are not on board with the idea.

"So what's the purpose of bringing it back here when you said in the beginning that you wasn't going to do it, then you're flip flopping, what are you flip flopping for? We got enough problem's and germs here than to bring that here,” said Cookie Carroll, who lives in Baltimore.

"I wish it wasn't being treated here, of course. I think the idea that you're going to take this very hazardous material and transport it across five states it's dangerous and it would be better to try to keep it more local in the place where it is,” said Barbara Klik, who also lives in Baltimore.

Norfolk Southern Railway, the company responsible for the incident, notified the Maryland Department of Environment that it does intend to ship the waste material to the Clean Harbors Baltimore facility for treatment.

MDE stated it does not have authority over the matter as these are decisions by private companies within its authority.

Back in March, Norfolk Southern wanted to treat the water in Baltimore and also dispose of it at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk, leaving residents and elected officials opposing the idea.

On March 27, Desiree Greaver, who is the Back River Restoration Committee Project Manager, said, "We can't take on the water from East Palestine. There's no way, it's not right to do this to this community. We've been fighting long enough for the plant to be repaired and to be run properly, we shouldn't have to fight to turn away contaminated water.”

Mayor Brandon Scott directed the Department of Public Works to deny Clean Harbors' request to discharge the water.

But in a letter from the Environmental Protection Agency from March 17, the EPA said, "States have no basis to prevent receipt of out of state waste from East Palestine, particularly while allowing similar waste to be disposed in their states."

Now, the plan is for Clean Harbors Baltimore facility to treat the wastewater, which will then be shipped back to Ohio for final disposal.

A statement sent out Monday from Clean Harbors spokesperson Jim Buckley said,

"In terms of the East Palestine waste, we have been working closely with the EPA and Norfolk Southern as part of their larger response plan to assist the residents of that community. That plan includes dealing with wastewater at the derailment site. That wastewater is primarily collected rainwater, which carries relatively low levels of contaminated materials, but still must be removed from the site and addressed. Our Baltimore plant is uniquely designed to safely process any organics, even trace moments, and remove those from the wastewater. Out of respect for Mayor’s Scott’s ruling back in late March to not discharge any of the treated wastewater to the Baltimore Back River plant or anywhere locally, the wastewater will now be shipped in, treated at our plant and shipped back to Ohio for disposal. To date, we have not received any gallons into Baltimore. For more information on exact volumes or timing, I would direct you to either Norfolk Southern or the EPA who are overseeing this whole process."

Mayor Scott also sent out a statement Monday,

"While I sympathize with the East Palestine, Ohio, community, the health, and well-being of the residents of the City of Baltimore and the many communities we serve throughout the Baltimore region remains my top priority. The wastewater from East Palestine will only be treated at Clean Harbors' facility in Downtown Baltimore. In no way, shape, or form, will treatment or discharge take place within our wastewater facilities. We have made tremendous strides in safeguarding and purifying our environment and will continue to protect one of the region’s most vital resources- our waterways."

MDE said its notice from Norfolk Southern stated the hazardous wastewater will be shipped by rail or truck on or after April 29. They said shipments have not begun.

