Steps you should take to help in your recovery from severe storm damage

Severe storms ripped through the city and surrounding areas on Monday and left a lot of damage.

In case of these situations, the Maryland Insurance Administration says there are things you should do if you need help making repairs.

Joy Hatchette from the Maryland Insurance Administration says the first step is to report your claim to your insurance company.

"The reason that is important is you want to make sure that you're on record in real time when that damage occurred so that later on the insurance company can't dispute as to when your claim arose," Hatchette said.

Hatchette also says that when speaking with an insurance company, keep record of everyone you speak with. Next, document the damage.

"For those people who had trees fall on their home, their apartments or their cars, take pictures so that the insurance company can see exactly what happened and the extent of that damage," said Hatchette.

Answering questions about the damage will be another key step in speaking with the insurance company, giving the details.

"They are going to probably want to know where exactly the tree is, is it still on your home, can you live in your home, so just be ready," Hatchette said.

She says make sure your address is visible in front of your home and to be there during the visit to point out all damage to the insurance company and the adjuster.

"So that the three of you can walk through your home and see where the damage is and the reason that is so important is to make sure that the insurance company doesn't missing something," Hatchette said.

Get bids from different contractors and compare to the adjuster's report before settling the claim, but most importantly, make sure the contractor is licensed in the state of Maryland.

The full webinar for natural disasters and flood can be found at insurance.maryland.gov.