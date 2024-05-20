West Baltimore teenager dedicates his time to improving the community

BALTIMORE — Improving the community takes an all hands on deck approach. One West Baltimore teenager is dedicating his resources to making the city a better place to live and for all age groups.

"There's too much negativity being shown when it comes to youth. Everybody's talking about how there's gun violence... skipping school...but at the end of the day, we have a lot of beauty here," said Jalil Liverman, a local entrepreneur.

That beauty can be found in 18-year-old Liverman's efforts. At the top of his to-do-list, is improving Baltimore, bridging the gap between young and old.

He's able to do so after creating his own landscaping business.

Liverman speaks to kids at various schools advising them on ways to make an impact in the community, establishing a solid rapport with the older generation.

"Even though it's just cutting grass, they're creating value in their community. I want them to know what it takes to be the difference in their community. Use their time as an asset, not a liability," said Liverman.

His dedication to being a peacemaker extends beyond landscaping. He's written a self-help book to help young people express their voice.

"It's coming from me too. I felt I wasn't able to advocate for my problems. Depression, anxiety, I went to the shadows. Because of that, I decided to create a book that could be a guideline. I couldn't find my voice in society so I decided to create a voice and help other people find theirs and create a guideline for how they should live their life how they want to," said Liverman.

Despite the uphill battle Liverman will have to climb to improve this community, he'll stop at nothing to see it through.

"I've got to live in this community and my little brother has to grow up here. So I want to make sure it's a better place for me and my family. That's the important part," said Liverman.

