A day after a multistory warehouse went up in flames, smoke was still billowing above these West Baltimore homes.

The smell of that smoke was very strong throughout the entire community.

West Baltimore neighbors continue to be affected multi-story warehouse fire

It left neighbors here wondering when it will ever end.

"It's been real bad," one neighbor said.

Going into day two of a multistory warehouse fire on Edmonton Avenue and N. Bentalou St., neighbors said they feel trapped between a rock and a hard place.

"I was here when the 'boom,' and then at like 10 pm it did another 'boom,'" she said.

While some residents were removed from their homes for their safety, others were able to stay.

She told WMAR 2 News her worries lessened as the flames got smaller and after hearing no one was hurt.

But the smell of the continuous smoke had everyone retreating to their homes.

"I'm feeling like real congested. The smell is all in the house; it smells really bad. It's blocked off everywhere; it just feels so unreal."

Dawander Gray lives down the street from the warehouse and said the smoke isn't good for her health.

"With my asthma and COP yes I'm worried about that," Gray said.

While firefighters have worked tirelessly to bring the situation down from a 7-alarm fire , Gray said it still feels like a never-ending blaze.

"It's just not out. I mean, really, when is it ever gonna go out?"

The flames were contained to the building.

There's no word as to what caused this fire.

