West Baltimore mental health organization continues to impact community

BALTIMORE — Inside the Time Organization mental health clinic in West Baltimore, lives are being changed.

Anthony Shivers has been going there for nearly a year. After dealing with substance abuse issues he found himself homeless, living what he called a reckless lifestyle.

"Coming to Time has opened the doors for so many different avenues for me to improve the quality of my life. Since I've been here, things are definitely improving," said Shivers.

At Time, they provide mental health services, therapy, a robust reentry program and recently, a self-care station helping transform them one haircut at a time.

"You feel better if you look better. I believe the improvement in quality of life, the self care is very important," said Shivers.

"We've had clients come here after being in the street homeless for years, and hadn't had a haircut in years or shape up or a trim," said Jason Hamm-Bey, a mental health therapist at Time.

He says the self-care station has been a big hit among the patients.

"They haven't had that opportunity to really feel good about themselves, see themselves as a person of value. So the self-care station has all those purposes," said Hamm-Bey.

While a haircut may seem simple to some, for Shivers it's playing a pivotal role as he reenters society as a better man.

"Hopefully, I shine for others to see that this process works. Hopefully, I'll be a testimony to others as well," said Shivers.