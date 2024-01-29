'We're better than that' Ravens fans react to losing the AFC Championship game

BALTIMORE — From loud cheering, chanting, and celebrating to confusion, anger, and sadness, Ravens fans felt a variety of emotions during Sunday's AFC Championship game.

After a devastating loss fans like Johnathan Bean Jr. say they expected better from a team who played so well in the regular season and throughout the playoffs.

"We're better than that right, that's common knowledge everyone knows it, we know it, they know it, they're beating themselves up right now because they know it right. We're upset right now because we know it," said Bean. "It wasn't a long shot were not the Cowboys right. We knew we had everything it takes to win this game so we're hurting and that's all it boils down to."

Although the game did not end how fans were hoping, they say it's not stopping them from loving their Ravens.

"Baltimore is a good team I thought that they were going to come back, and you know Zay Flowers messed up, Lamar Jackson messed up, but you know it's Baltimore and I love my team," says Kirk Dickey.

Bean says his eyes are now on next season since the Ravens made it this far.

There is no doubt they'll do it again.

"I'm not let down in this season we still made it to the AFC, we still made it right where we were supposed to, we were just supposed to have one more game," said Bean. "In my opinion, we were shy one game and were going to be right back next year no worries, no concerns."

And he is not the only one.

"I hate it when people say there is always next year, but there is always next year, and um you know I think we'll get it," added Dickey.

We asked Bean what he would tell the players if he had a chance to speak to them.

"Chins up, right we have no reason to have our heads down, we know where we lapsed, we know where we fell apart, and now we know where to get it back together," he said.

It's a similar message we're hearing from other members of the Ravens Flock.

Then again, there is always next year!

