Woman reports being kidnapped, tossed over bridge in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md — A woman told police she was kidnapped and tossed over a bridge in Glen Burnie Saturday.

She reports dropping off a friend in the 300 block of Milton Avenue around 2:30am.

That's when a pair of suspects allegedly approached, dragging the woman from the car and stuffing her inside the trunk.

The suspects are said to have then driven the woman to Pennington Avenue.

That's where the woman claims to have been taken out of the trunk, and thrown over the side of a bridge into Curtis Creek.

Afterwards both suspects reportedly took off in the woman's black 2012 Mercedes 550 sedan.

At around 7am the woman called 911 and met officers at Crew Boats To Go on Old Pennington Road.

Anne Arundel County Police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

Investigators revealed no potential motive in the case.

The suspects are described as a 35 to 40-year-old man, and heavy-set woman with a missing front tooth.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135.

