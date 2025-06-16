Watch Now
Wegmans to hire 400 employees at newest Maryland store

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Rockville is getting another major grocery store.

First it was Trader Joe's, now Wegmans.

The new store is scheduled to open June 25 at 1590 Rockville Pike.

Rockville's become a busy place, so for those wondering about the parking situation, the store will have more than 670 garage spaces on levels one and two, including eight charging stations. Customer parking is free for the first two hours.

Wegmans said it expects to hire approximately 400 employees to staff the store. To apply for a job, click here or call 240-880-3838.

The grocery chain now has nine locations in Maryland.

