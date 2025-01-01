Watch Now
Maryland among states getting new Trader Joe's store in 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Trader Joe's says its expanding in the new year.

The grocery chain is opening a dozen new stores around the country in 2025, one of them right here in Maryland.

Trader Joe's chose Rockville's Town Square on N. Washington Street as the site.

It will become the company's third Rockville location. They already have two others in nearby Bethesda.

Washington D.C. is also getting two additional Trader Joe's, in the Friendship Heights and Brookland communities.

Berwyn, Pennsylvania is among the other areas of the country adding a Trader Joe's.

Other states include Alabama, California, New York, Tennessee, and Washington State.

Once the latest Rockville store opens, Maryland will be home to 11 Trader Joe's stores.

