'We will be back': Ravens fans cope with heartbreaking AFC Championship loss

BALTIMORE — “It broke me. I didn’t want to watch any videos after I didn’t want to see no game, I didn’t want to see them celebrate, I turned the TV straight off," says Marquis Hunter.

Many fans share the same emotion to the devastating AFC Championship loss for the Ravens.

Waking up the next day didn’t feel any better.

Dr. Gayle Cirero, a therapy professor at Loyola University says how Ravens fans are feeling after the game is understandable.

“First of all acknowledge it, it’s okay to say I’m disappointed, I’m even a little mad or feeling resentful. Name it, acknowledge it, and chat about it you now talk with people about it. Spill it out there, don’t act like it doesn’t exist and you shouldn’t have it," says Gayle Cirero

But at the same time, therapists are saying we should lean more towards the positive things we got from the season as a whole.

“Look at all the highlights that were there, that just made a huge difference for the team and their progress. It could be helpful to look at the positive instead of just the negative," says Dr. Tori Mills

Some of the Ravens super fans are taking on that philosophy by choosing to look on the bright side.

“Don’t give up on the city, don’t give up on the team, you know like don’t let one moment, like bro Marquis said on the podcast last night, this might be Zay Flowers' wake up moment, so don’t let a moment take away from the entire season," says Antonio Rollins.

Flock Man was one fan who already booked a flight and hotel to watch the Super Bowl live, and while he is disappointed, he says being a Ravens fan still brings him joy. And he is looking forward to next season.

“The city, the team, has brought a lot of smiles. Yeah [it] ended in some heartache, but you just gotta take it as a 'woosah' moment, we will be back," says Shawn Means.

Other fans also say they have no doubt the Ravens team will continue to get better.

“As long as we got this guy [Lamar Jackson] right here, we always have a chance, so don’t give up on us because he didn’t give up on us. Like he said, we’re going to get a Super Bowl."We’re gonna get a Super Bowl out of him and I believe that when I look at that man’s eyes, I believe that," says Marquis Hunter.

He says he also believes it's important for us as fans to support the team through the ups and downs.

Flock Man and Them Flock Boyzz also say the Ravens are more than just a football team, they are the heart and soul and true representation of Baltimore and they are proud the team made it as far as they did this season.